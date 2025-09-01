Mail Fraud Inspector Charged With Mail Fraud

A former US postal fraud investigator is accused of pocketing more than $330,000 from scam victims he was supposed to protect, allegedly using the stolen cash for personal indulgences including home upgrades, luxury trips, and escorts, Fox News reports. Federal prosecutors allege that Scott Kelley, 51, of Massachusetts, intercepted nearly 2,000 packages—sent by elderly Americans caught up in a Jamaican lottery scam—and took the cash inside for himself.

Investigators say Kelley manipulated the system by telling postal workers to forward suspect packages directly to him, then opened the parcels, took the money, and laundered it through postal money orders and multiple bank accounts. In another instance, he allegedly stole $7,000 from an evidence locker and tried to pin it on a subordinate.

Kelley, who led the Mail Fraud Unit from 2015 to 2022 and the Mail Theft Unit until August 2023, allegedly used the stolen funds for everything from home upgrades, like a new pool patio and granite countertops, to Caribbean vacations and escorts. According to the indictment, Kelley paid for sexual services using $15,400 in pilfered money.

The indictment names seven victims, averaging 75 years old, with losses ranging from $1,400 to nearly $20,000. In at least one case, Kelley reportedly told a victim their loss "was their own fault because they had mailed cash," according to the Department of Justice. He even allegedly met with one victim in person and denied knowing what had happened to their package, WWLP reports. He has been charged with 45 counts including mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering, NBC Boston reports, and faces dozens of years behind bars if convicted.