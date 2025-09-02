Why Margaret Atwood Wrote a New, Very Short Story

The Canadian province of Alberta has instituted a new book ban for school libraries, and one famous Canadian writer isn't taking it sitting down. Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood responded to the ban, which orders school libraries to remove "materials containing explicit sexual content" by the first day of October, with a new (very) short story, the BBC reports. She posted it in its entirety on X, explaining that it's suitable for Alberta 17-year-olds, since their education ministry thinks they're "stupid babies." It focuses on John and Mary, two "very, very good children" who "never picked their noses or had bowel movements or zits," and eventually married each other and managed to have "five perfect children" without ever engaging in sexual intercourse.