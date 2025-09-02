'Free Birth Society' Founder's Pregnancy Ends in Stillbirth

Emilee Saldaya, founder of the Free Birth Society and longtime proponent of women giving birth with no medical assistance or prenatal care, announced to her followers last week that her third pregnancy had ended in a stillbirth. "Our son, our baby, was not born alive," Saldaya wrote on the society's Instagram page. She wrote that the delivery took place at 41 weeks of gestation, but gave no further details. "There are no words for this pain, this experience, and all that it brings," she wrote. "I will be taking a suspended moment for myself and my family in this infinite well of grief." Saldaya and her husband, Jonny, have two other children. Saldaya once posted video of her second child shortly after delivery as he took his first breaths "without intervention." (Content warning: nudity, language, and graphic images that can be hard to watch; link is here.)