Corpse in Libya Could Solve a 50-Year Mystery

You know a mystery has legs when it can outlast dictators, revolutions, and even the memory of where the morgue is. The BBC reports that nearly five decades after Musa al-Sadr, a towering Lebanese cleric and political leader, vanished in Libya, a photo of a decomposed corpse in a secret mortuary in Tripoli may finally hold the key. Bradford University's Professor Hassan Ugail ran the image through a facial recognition algorithm and found a "high probability" match to Sadr, who disappeared in 1978 after a planned meeting with Moammar Gadhafi. "This is what he looks like now?" Ugail asked, staring skeptically at the image.

To understand why this matters, you need to know who Sadr was—and why his absence still haunts the Middle East. Revered for championing Lebanon's marginalized Shia community and promoting interfaith dialogue, he founded the Movement of the Deprived in 1974 and was even honored with the title of "imam" while still alive, a rarity among Shia clerics. He had the charisma and height (6-foot-5) to command attention and, some argue, the political vision to steer Iran's revolution toward moderation. Then he flew to Tripoli in August 1978, checked into a hotel, and was never seen again.

Recent attempts to solve the mystery have been as dramatic as Sadr's life. Lebanese-Swedish journalist Kassem Hamadé photographed a body in a secret Tripoli mortuary in 2011 that appeared to match Sadr and even collected hair for DNA testing—but the sample was later reported lost. Ugail's algorithm scored the photo in the 60s, suggesting a strong match, but Sadr's family and supporters in Lebanon reject the findings, arguing he may still be alive in a Libyan prison. The BBC's investigation into the case was so sensitive that its own reporters were detained by Libyan intelligence for several days in 2023. Of Sadr's disappearance, former Libyan Justice Minister Mustafa Abdel Jalil said in 2011, "Gadhafi has the first and the last word in all decisions."