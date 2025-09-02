Jet Ski Ride in the Bahamas Turns Deadly for US Tourist

An American man's vacation to the Bahamas ended in tragedy on Sunday after his watercraft collided with a boat near Paradise Island, authorities said. Police responded around 11:30am local time and found the Jet Ski rider unresponsive with visible injuries, with medical staff later confirming he'd died at the scene, per ABC News. His identity hasn't been released. This fatal crash is the latest in a string of Jet Ski accidents involving Americans in the Bahamas. At least four US citizens have been hospitalized after similar incidents in the last year, with two requiring emergency evacuations back to the US.
The US Embassy in the Bahamas issued a security alert in April, warning travelers to steer clear of Jet Ski rentals in the area altogether, following sexual assault allegations against Nassau operators. American government employees are outright barred from using jet skis on both New Providence and Paradise islands. Police have launched an investigation into the latest death, but details remain limited for now. In a separate incident on Sunday, two American men riding a Jet Ski off Paradise Island reportedly lost control and hit a dock. They were treated for minor injuries at the scene, per CBS News.