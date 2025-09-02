Jet Ski Ride in the Bahamas Turns Deadly for US Tourist

An American man's vacation to the Bahamas ended in tragedy on Sunday after his watercraft collided with a boat near Paradise Island, authorities said. Police responded around 11:30am local time and found the Jet Ski rider unresponsive with visible injuries, with medical staff later confirming he'd died at the scene, per ABC News. His identity hasn't been released. This fatal crash is the latest in a string of Jet Ski accidents involving Americans in the Bahamas. At least four US citizens have been hospitalized after similar incidents in the last year, with two requiring emergency evacuations back to the US.