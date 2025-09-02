Scientist Makes a Surprise Find About Giraffes

Giraffes have been grouped as one species for centuries, but new research splits them into four distinct ones, reports Discover. The unusual development is accompanied by a sobering dose of reality: Three of the four face extinction. The new information comes from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which cited genetic and anatomical studies showing significant differences among giraffes across Africa. "A giraffe is not a giraffe, so to speak," Michael Brown, a co-author of the IUCN study, tells the New York Times. "Now we have four different species, each with their own narrative. This has some dramatic implications for how we view giraffe conservation across Africa."