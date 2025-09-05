Trump Revives Failed Goal: Summit Will Be Held at Doral

President Trump announced Friday that he'll assemble world leaders at his Doral golf resort near Miami for next year's G20 summit, echoing a plan to host a G7 summit during his first term that he abandoned after bipartisan criticism . White House officials said the summit will take place Dec. 14-15, CBS News reports. The president told reporters in the Oval Office that holding the global economic forum at his personal club in southern Florida was the organizers' idea. "I think everybody wants it there," Trump said.

The president said its proximity to the Miami airport is one reason to meet at Trump Doral, per the New York Times. Administration officials said the resort will host the world powers "at cost," and Trump said, "We will not make any money on it." Acquired by Trump in 2012, Trump Doral features multiple golf courses, a large spa, and a sizable ballroom. The summit will focus on reducing regulations, expanding affordable energy, and supporting new technology, per CBS. An administration official indicated it will be streamlined, with a smaller guest list than usual and a "back-to-basics" approach emphasizing economic growth and financial stability.

The G20, which includes 19 countries plus the European and African Unions, represents about 85% of global GDP and over 75% of world trade. This year's summit is scheduled for November in South Africa. Trump has said he does not plan to attend because of disagreements with that government over its treatment of white farmers—an accusation South Africa denies.