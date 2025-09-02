He Said He Was Stuck in Space, So She Opened Her Wallet

And you thought the AI-generated Brad Pitt scam was unbelievable. In a new case, an elderly Japanese woman was tricked out of thousands of dollars by a scammer claiming to be an astronaut stranded in space. The "romance scam" began in July when the two connected on social media, reports CBS News . The fraudster told the woman in her 80s from Hokkaido that he was aboard a spaceship and facing an emergency. Trusting his story, the woman—who police say developed feelings for the man as their conversations continued—electronically sent the money he requested to buy oxygen. She ultimately sent about $6,700.

Romance or love scams, of course, aren't unique to Japan. The US Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lost more than $1 billion to similar schemes in 2023, with roughly half of dating site users encountering attempted scams. Officials warn that such scams often target seniors, who are vulnerable to a range of fraudulent schemes. That's especially true in Japan given the country's aging population.

The victim in this case can at least take solace in knowing she's not the only one fooled by such a wild story. In 2022, Vice reported that a 65-year-old Japanese woman was scammed out of $30,000 by a man claiming to be a stranded astronaut on the International Space Station who needed money for his return trip to Earth. He reportedly promised to marry the woman once she paid for a rocket to get him back on firm ground.