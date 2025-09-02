Trump on Chicago: 'We're Going In'

He also spoke about Space Command, death rumors in Oval Office appearance
Posted Sep 2, 2025 3:28 PM CDT
Trump Talks Space Command, Chicago, Death Rumors
President Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office for the first time in a week, confirmed Tuesday that US Space Command headquarters will move to a "beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama." He said the move from Colorado was partly influenced by Colorado's reliance on mail-in ballots, which he called a "big problem," the Washington Post reports. He claimed the state has an "automatically crooked election." More:

  • Chicago. Asked if he had decided to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, Trump said, "We're going in," the New York Times reports. He didn't say when he planned to send troops in. "I have an obligation," he said, per the AP. "This isn't a political thing."

  • Death rumors. "About a big viral social media trend over the weekend. How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?" a reporter asked the president. Trump said he had heard there had been concerns about his well-being in recent days but he hadn't been aware of rumors that he had died, CNN reports. "No, I've been very active actually, over the weekend, I didn't hear that one, that's pretty serious," he said. Trump said he held "numerous" press conferences last week. "And then I didn't do any for two days, and they said, 'There must be something wrong with him.' Biden wouldn't do them for months."
  • White House video. Trump said video that circulated over the weekend of somebody throwing items out of a White House window was AI-generated, the Telegraph reports. "You can't open the windows, you can't open the windows, you know what?" he said. "And also, don't forget, heavily armored and bulletproof." The White House press office, however, has said it was a real video of a "contractor who was doing regular maintenance," the Times reports.
  • Tariffs. Trump said he would seek an "expedited ruling" from the Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a federal appeals court decision that found many of his tariffs were unlawful, NBC News reports.

