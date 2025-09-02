Trump on Chicago: 'We're Going In'

President Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office for the first time in a week, confirmed Tuesday that US Space Command headquarters will move to a "beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama." He said the move from Colorado was partly influenced by Colorado's reliance on mail-in ballots, which he called a "big problem," the Washington Post reports. He claimed the state has an "automatically crooked election." More:

Chicago. Asked if he had decided to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, Trump said, "We're going in," the New York Times reports. He didn't say when he planned to send troops in. "I have an obligation," he said, per the AP. "This isn't a political thing."