Belgium Sets Conditions for Recognizing Palestinian State

Belgium is set to formally recognize a Palestinian state, but with a catch: the move hinges on the release of all Gaza hostages and a future where Hamas is no longer in charge. Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot made the announcement ahead of September's UN General Assembly, aligning Belgium with a growing wave of countries aiming to push Israel toward a ceasefire in Gaza, the New York Times reports.

The recognition, Prevot said, is intended to be "fully recognized on the international stage by Belgium," though only if the country's conditions are met. The announcement comes amid mounting frustration among European leaders over Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which health officials there say has claimed more than 60,000 Palestinian lives. In a post on X, Prevot cited Belgium's "international obligations including the duty to prevent any risk of genocide," the Hill reports.

Belgium's move follows similar signals from France, with President Emmanuel Macron pledging recognition of Palestine at the upcoming UN meeting. Several other nations, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, have already made the leap. Israel's government remains steadfastly opposed, arguing that recognizing a Palestinian state undermines its security. As part of its new stance, Belgium will also roll out sanctions targeting Israel, including a ban on products from Israeli settlements and travel restrictions on certain Israeli officials and Hamas leaders. "This is not about sanctioning the Israeli people but about ensuring that their government respects international and humanitarian law," Prevot said.

