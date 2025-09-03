Grand Jurors Refuse to Indict 2 Accused of Trump Threats

Federal grand jurors in the nation's capital have refused to indict two people who were charged separately with threatening to kill President Trump, more evidence of a growing backlash against Trump's law enforcement intervention in Washington, DC.
- It is extraordinarily rare for a grand jury to balk at returning an indictment, but it has happened at least seven times in five cases since Trump last month ordered a surge in patrols by federal agents and troops in the District of Columbia, the AP reports. One of the instances involved the case against a man charged with hurling a sandwich at a federal agent.