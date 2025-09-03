Cory Booker Won't Be a Bachelor Much Longer

Cory Booker, once named one of Town & Country's top 40 bachelors, is officially off the market. The Democrat senator from New Jersey announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis Tuesday on Instagram. Lewis works at a real estate investment firm and she and Booker were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend about 16 months ago, an aide tells NJ.com. The Washington Post reports she's 38. "Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life," wrote Booker, 56, in his post. "She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love. ... I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée."