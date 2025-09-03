'LED Bulb' Shipment Was Really $500K in Fake Labubus

A shipment claiming to be light bulbs was intercepted at Seattle's airport, revealing more than 11,000 counterfeit Labubu dolls worth over $500,000—and raising new alarms over the booming trade in fake collectibles. The shipment, which arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from South Korea labeled as "LED Bulb," was flagged on Aug. 26 for violating federal laws on unlawful imports and intellectual property, per NBC News . The dolls—knockoffs of the popular Pop Mart collectible, part of Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung's The Monsters series—will be destroyed, according to Customs and Border Protection. No arrests have been made so far.

Fake Labubu dolls, sometimes called "Lafufus," have come under scrutiny for safety risks, with warnings that shoddy construction could pose choking hazards or expose buyers to harmful chemicals. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an "urgent safety warning" about "Lafufus" just a week before this shipment was flagged. The legitimate Labubu figures, launched in 2015 and turned into viral vinyl toys by Pop Mart in 2019, are known for their "blind box" packaging and holographic Pop Mart sticker. They have a sizable fanbase, which has made them a target in recent thefts. For some, "'Lafufus' have become a sensation in their own right," KUOW reports, noting there's a Reddit forum dedicated to appreciating the counterfeits.