Fake Labubus Are Real Choking Hazards

Pop Mart's Labubus aren't exactly cheap, but they're at least safer than knockoff versions of the plush monster-like characters, dubbed "Lafufus." The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an " urgent safety warning " on Monday, noting these imitation products "break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards," per NBC News and CBS News . On social media, users have described heads and eyes popping off the fake Labubus, which come in plush doll and keychain versions.

The CPSC's investigators have now requested the seizure of thousands of knockoff products, per NBC. "No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing," says Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman, advising parents to "protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers." Authentic Labubus, sold inside blind boxes, have nine teeth and a holographic Pop Mart sticker. Newer versions also have UV stamps on one foot. (Warehouse workers are accused of stealing $30,000 in Labubus.)