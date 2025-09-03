There's $1M in Gold Hidden Somewhere in Canada

Canadians now have a fresh reason to roam the great outdoors: There's $1 million in gold—in the form of 1-oz. coins, 217 of them—hidden around the country, and finding it is the aim of the new Great Canadian Treasure Hunt , put together by the Northern Miner trade journal. Alongside the grand prize, 12 smaller caches worth $25,000 each are also up for grabs, with monthly clues released to stoke the search, per CTV News . But before you grab a shovel, a few ground rules: The loot isn't stashed on private property, inside mines, underwater, on human-made structures, or anywhere dangerous or requiring specialized gear. Only one organizer knows the precise location, in a bid to keep things fair.

The heart of the contest is a riddle-packed, 52-line poem whose cryptic verses hint at the gold's whereabouts. Would-be sleuths are advised to scrutinize every word, as intentional typos and red herrings abound. The poem drops hints about landforms, calling out places like the Canadian Shield, while also referencing birch, pine, and cedar trees, possibly narrowing the field to southern forests. Water gets plenty of apparent mentions—rivers, lakes, even the "salt air" of the coasts.

There are also nods to minerals like copper and zinc, as well as artificially created landmarks, but treasure hunters are warned not to take anything at face value. The poem's final lines conjure a secluded, overgrown spot, hinting at a magnetized case and urging caution: "The compass turns. And all is hush."

The hunt "is more than a contest, it's an invitation to explore Canada's legendary mining roots while flexing your brainpower," says Northern Miner chief Anthony Vaccaro, per a release. The contest continues through Dec. 31, 2026. If no one has claimed the booty by then, "the claim will be forfeited and the prize will not be awarded," per the hunt's rules. The search is also limited to Canadian adults only. Check out a promo for it here.