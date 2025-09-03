1K HHS Staffers Sign Letter Urging RFK Jr. to Go

Over 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services staffers have signed their names to a letter released Wednesday that calls for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to go, claiming his leadership endangers public health. In a letter sent to Kennedy and members of Congress, the Hill reports the signatories cited his removal of CDC Director Susan Monarez , the subsequent exit of four senior CDC officials, and his appointment of "political ideologues who pose as scientific experts and manipulate data to fit predetermined conclusions." As USA Today reports, the signees explained their motivation and their ask:

"Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk. Thus, we warn the President, Congress, and the Public that Secretary Kennedy's actions are compromising the health of this nation, and we demand Secretary Kennedy's resignation."

"Should he decline to resign, we call upon the President and US Congress to appoint a new Secretary of Health and Human Services, one whose qualifications and experience ensure that health policy is informed by independent and unbiased peer-reviewed science. We expect those in leadership to act when the health of Americans is at stake."

The letter also stated that a previous letter sent to Kennedy on Aug. 20, which now has 887 HHS signatories, got no response. In the earlier letter, they accused Kennedy of spreading inaccurate information that led to the Aug. 8 shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. In a statement to the Hill, HHS Communications Director Andrew Nixon defended Kennedy's record, saying he has pushed for necessary reforms to restore the CDC and has accomplished more in seven months than previous leaders, particularly in the fight against chronic disease.