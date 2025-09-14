Death Row Inmate Unmasks Serial Killer Hiding in Plain Sight

Charlotte Cook left her home in Oakland, California, one January afternoon in 1974 to visit her sister. The next day, her body was found at the bottom of a bluff near Daly City, a belt around her neck. For years, Cook's murder was a cold case, until a stunning revelation by someone most wouldn't expect: a convicted killer on California's death row, according to Rachel Dodes' closer look at the case for Vanity Fair . Enter William Noguera, an inmate who's spent decades behind bars at San Quentin for murder and calls himself the "Jane Goodall of serial killers." From his cell, Noguera fashioned himself as a kind of insider anthropologist—befriending, observing, and documenting serial killers, including Joseph Naso, whose quiet suburban life hid a disturbing secret. Naso, now 91, was convicted in 2013 for four murders, but his own notes—including a "List of 10"—hinted at many more victims.

It was Noguera, working with detective Kenneth Mains, who cracked the case. After years of playing confidante to Naso, Noguera connected the dots that cops had missed. Together, Noguera and Mains have tied Naso to at least four more unsolved murders and believe he could be behind up to 22—possibly more than Ted Bundy or Jeffrey Dahmer. In a 2010 search of Naso's home, police found mannequins, thousands of photos of women, and a chilling "rape journal." Despite the evidence, Naso has never confessed. His 2013 trial was marked by bizarre antics, including acting as his own lawyer and antagonizing the jury and victims' families. As for Noguera, he says he was the perfect person to track Naso down. "I lived for 40 years with serial killers," he notes. "There's not an expert in the field who has the thesis, the research, and the one-on-one time with serial killers that I have." More here.