Report: DOJ Launches Fraud Probe of Fed Governor

The Justice Department has launched a fraud probe into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following accusations that she falsified documents to secure a mortgage, sources tell the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal . The investigation, still in the early stages, involves the issuing of subpoenas and focuses on Cook's previously disclosed property holdings in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Michigan, insiders say. Trump has cited the alleged mortgage fraud in his efforts to oust Cook, one of the Fed's seven governors.

The inquiry is reportedly being coordinated by Ed Martin, a staunch Trump ally now leading the Justice Department's so-called "weaponization task force." Though Martin's official role remains loosely defined, he has made clear his willingness to publicize investigations targeting individuals in the president's crosshairs, regardless of whether charges are ever filed.

Scrutiny of Cook began when Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, alleged she manipulated bank paperwork for favorable mortgage terms. Pulte referred the matter to the Justice Department. Shortly after, Trump announced plans to fire Cook from her role at the Fed.

Cook has denied wrongdoing, stating she would not be "bullied" out of her position and promising to address any questions about her finances. She has since filed a lawsuit challenging the administration's attempt to oust her, with her legal team framing it as an effort to erode the Fed's independence. "The questions over how Governor Cook described her properties from time to time, which we have started to address in the pending case and will continue to do so, are not fraud, but it takes nothing for this DOJ to undertake a new politicized investigation, and they appear to have just done it again," her lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement Thursday.