Administration Sued Over Stop-Work Order on Wind Farm

UPDATE

Sep 4, 2025 3:50 PM CDT

The company building a wind farm off Rhode Island sued the Trump administration on Thursday, arguing its decision to block work on the nearly finished project was illegal. The attorneys general of Connecticut and Rhode Island said they also plan to file separate suits before the day is out to have the stop-work order overturned, the New York Times reports. The filing by Orsted and Skyborn Renewables says they've spent $5 billion on the project so far and would face $1 billion in penalties for not completing it. They say the decision was political; President Trump opposes projects to harness wind energy.

Aug 23, 2025 12:50 PM CDT

The Trump administration has halted construction on a nearly complete offshore wind project near Rhode Island as the White House wages attacks on the offshore wind industry that scientists say is crucial to the fight against climate change. Danish wind farm developer Orsted says the Revolution Wind project is about 80% complete, the AP reports, with 45 of its 65 turbines already installed. Despite that progress—and the fact that the project had cleared years of federal and state reviews—the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued the order Friday, saying the government needs to review the project and "address concerns related to the protection of national security interests of the United States."