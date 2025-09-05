Adams Secretly Met Trump Ally, Spurring Rumors of His Exit

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is quietly weighing whether to exit the mayoral race amid speculation about a potential role in the Trump administration, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Publicly, Adams has maintained he's staying in, but behind closed doors, advisers say he's seriously considering other opportunities, especially after a "closely guarded" secret meeting in Florida with Steve Witkoff, a close Trump ally, real estate investor, and special envoy for the Trump administration, per the New York Times .

Details about what Adams and Witkoff discussed remain murky. On Thursday, the mayor refuted a Politico report saying he'd been offered a role in the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. City Hall initially described Adams' Florida trip as a personal matter, then as a birthday celebration, and later as a meeting with "political figures." The lack of clarity has only fueled questions about whether Adams is eyeing a post in Washington or elsewhere.

Adams' political standing has taken a hit, battered by corruption scandals and shrinking poll numbers. His path to reelection looks increasingly narrow, especially after state Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, upset former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Former New Yorker Trump, now a Florida resident, is said to be closely following the mayoral race, with some advisers even reportedly floating the idea of offering jobs to Adams or Republican Curtis Sliwa to narrow the field and boost Cuomo against Mamdani.

On Thursday, the president denied coaxing any candidates to drop out, though he's hoping that's what goes down, per the AP. "I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one, and I think that's a race that could be won," he said. Adams is reportedly open to roles that wouldn't require him to leave office immediately, though many possible positions would require lengthy Senate confirmation, per the Times. If Adams steps down from his role abruptly, further political chaos could ensue, as that move would potentially elevate the left's Jumaane Williams, currently the city's public advocate, to the mayorship.