Trump May Try to Lure Adams Out of NYC Race

The Trump administration is considering what the New York Times describes as a "potentially audacious intervention" in the New York City mayor's race: The president might try to coax Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa to drop out, thus giving Andrew Cuomo a better shot at defeating Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in November. The newspaper, citing anonymous sources, says Trump might offer Adams—the current mayor—a role in the administration. He might do the same for Sliwa, the GOP candidate.

Polls show Mamdani leading the race, with Cuomo second, Sliwa third, and Adams bringing up the rear. Cuomo, the former governor, is running as a third-party candidate after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani. Adams, a Democrat now running for reelection as an independent, skipped the primary, while Sliwa won the Republican contest. Meanwhile, the campaigns of Adams and Sliwa are disputing the idea that either man will drop from the race.

"Mayor Adams has not met with Donald Trump—don't believe the noise," said campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro, per the AP. "He is not dropping out of the race." Mamdani, whose candidacy has rattled real estate executives and other powerful business interests in the city, decried any such "backroom deals" to influence the race, per the Times. Election law would likely keep Adams' and Sliwa's names on the ballot regardless, the paper notes. The White House hasn't publicly addressed the speculation, reports Fox News.