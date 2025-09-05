New Jobs Report Is Weaker Than Expected

The new jobs report is out, the first one since President Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and accused her of rigging the numbers. The August report hasn't changed the narrative much, however: It suggests the labor market continued to cool off over the summer. Details:

Numbers: Employers added only 22,000 jobs in the month, below modest Wall Street expectations of 75,000, reports CNBC. That is well below July's revised figure of 79,000.

Employers added only 22,000 jobs in the month, below modest Wall Street expectations of 75,000, reports CNBC. That is well below July's revised figure of 79,000. Milestone: June's numbers also were revised—as is typical—and they now show a net loss of 13,000 jobs for that month. It's the first negative number since the pandemic, reports the Washington Post. The previous June estimate dropped by 27,000 jobs.

June's numbers also were revised—as is typical—and they now show a net loss of 13,000 jobs for that month. It's the first negative number since the pandemic, reports the Washington Post. The previous June estimate dropped by 27,000 jobs. Rate: The unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 4.3%, as expected, per the Wall Street Journal.