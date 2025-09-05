After Noem Complains, CBS Has a New Interview Policy

When asked on Face the Nation about the man who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration to a prison in El Salvador, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem gave an answer that included 25 seconds on crimes Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been accused of committing. Then CBS News edited the interview and aired a shorter version, though it did publish a transcript and post the interview uncut online. But Noem and the administration complained about the broadcast version, and now the network has a new policy it says will increase transparency, per the Hollywood Reporter .

"Face the Nation will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions)," a network spokesperson said. "This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS." Homeland Security also released the Noem quotes that didn't air, which covered other topics. The secretary issued a statement immediately after the segment was broadcast. "This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia," Noem said. "Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety."

The portions of Noem's answer removed for air could have been defamatory, the Los Angeles Times points out. Garcia denies belonging to a gang, an administration accusation that a court said has not been proven, and she said he committed offenses for which he has not been charged. The interview lasted 16 minutes, 40 seconds, per the New York Times; 12 minutes, 15 seconds was aired. CBS responded that the cuts were for time and that the shorter version met its standards. Paramount, CBS' parent company, paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit from President Trump over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris while its merger was pending.