Georgia Joins States Backing Trump's DC Deployment

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that he's sending 316 members of the state's National Guard to Washington, DC, this month—the latest indication that President Trump's military operation in the nation's capital will not be brief. The Republican said he will mobilize the roughly 300 troops in mid-September to relieve soldiers from elsewhere who deployed earlier; another 16 already were sent to fill support roles, the AP reports. "Georgia is proud to stand with the Trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation's capital," Kemp said in a statement.