Georgia Joins States Backing Trump's DC Deployment

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that he's sending 316 members of the state's National Guard to Washington, DC, this month—the latest indication that President Trump's military operation in the nation's capital will not be brief. The Republican said he will mobilize the roughly 300 troops in mid-September to relieve soldiers from elsewhere who deployed earlier; another 16 already were sent to fill support roles, the AP reports. "Georgia is proud to stand with the Trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation's capital," Kemp said in a statement.
Trump initially called up 800 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, saying they would assist federal law enforcement in battling crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration. Since then, seven other Republican-led states have sent troops—Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Kemp said Georgia's soldiers may be armed and will support law enforcement. Earlier this week, members of the DC National Guard had their orders extended through December, another sign that their role will not wind down soon.