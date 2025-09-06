AI Company to Pay Authors $1.5B in Copyright Case

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit by book authors who say the company took pirated copies of their works to train its chatbot. The landmark settlement, if approved by a judge, could mark a turning point in legal battles between AI companies and the writers, visual artists, and other creative professionals who accuse them of copyright infringement, the AP reports. The company has agreed to pay authors or publishers about $3,000 for each of an estimated 500,000 books covered by the settlement. "As best as we can tell, it's the largest copyright recovery ever," said Justin Nelson, a lawyer for the authors. "It is the first of its kind in the AI era."