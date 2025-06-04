Anthropic Trained Chatbot With Reddit Comments, Lawsuit Says

The social media platform Reddit has sued the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, accusing it of illegally "scraping" the comments of Reddit users to train its chatbot Claude. Reddit claims that Anthropic has used automated bots to access Reddit's content despite being asked not to do so, and "intentionally trained on the personal data of Reddit users without ever requesting their consent." Reddit filed the lawsuit Wednesday in California Superior Court in San Francisco, where both companies are based, the AP reports.

"AI companies should not be allowed to scrape information and content from people without clear limitations on how they can use that data," said Ben Lee, Reddit's chief legal officer, in a statement Wednesday. Reddit has previously entered licensing agreements with Google, OpenAI, and other companies to allow them to train their AI systems on Reddit commentary. Those agreements "enable us to enforce meaningful protections for our users, including the right to delete your content, user privacy protections, and preventing users from being spammed using this content," Lee said.

Anthropic was formed by former OpenAI executives in 2021, and its flagship Claude chatbot remains a key competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.