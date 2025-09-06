Trump on Portland: 'We're Gonna Wipe Them Out'

A new US city is in President Trump's sights: Portland, Oregon, which is where he suggested on Friday he's considering sending National Guard troops to deal with protesters and "wipe them out," per the Oregonian . Trump noted during an interview that although he hadn't had Portland on his radar for cities that might possibly see troops arrive, it was time to "look at it now" after "I watched television last night" and saw clashes between federal agents and protesters, which Trump called "paid terrorists."

"When we go there, if we go to Portland, we're gonna wipe them out. They're gonna be gone," Trump said. "They've ruined that city. I have people that used to live in Portland. They've left. Most of them have left, but what they've done to that place is just, it's like, it's like living in hell." The Oregonian notes that the White House hasn't clarified whether sending troops to Portland is something that's actually going to happen.

The Guardian, however, reports that although there's been a small demonstration in a remote part of Portland over ICE raids, there haven't been major mass protests—and that the TV footage Trump said he saw may have been from a Thursday broadcast on Fox News that mixed up a viral clip from a 2020 George Floyd protest with more recent images out of Portland.

Whatever footage Trump may or may not have seen, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson says that the feds aren't needed. "Like other mayors across the country, I have not asked for—and do not need—federal intervention," he said in a Friday statement. "We are proud that Portland police have successfully protected freedom of expression while addressing occasional violence and property destruction that takes place during protests at the ICE facility in Portland."