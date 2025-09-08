You Can Ease Motion Sickness With the Press of a Button

Stuck battling car sickness? A new study out of China suggests you could ease your misery with the press of a button—just turn on some music. Researchers at Southwest University found that people who listened to cheerful or soothing music recovered from motion sickness significantly faster than those who listened to sad tunes or no music at all, per US News and World Report. In the experiment, 30 participants donned EEG caps to measure brain activity and sat in a driving simulator designed to trigger motion sickness. Once symptoms set in, people were divided into groups exposed to different types of music—joyful, soft, passionate, or sad—for one minute. Others simply rested or stopped the simulator altogether.