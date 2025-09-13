Repeat Drunken Driver Charged in Deaths of 6 Farmworkers

Norberto Celerino was at the wheel of a van with 7 passengers
Posted Sep 13, 2025 1:00 PM CDT
Serial Drunken Driver Charged in Napa Crash That Killed 6
A damaged vehicle is seen off the side of the road following an auto accident with multiple fatalities in Pope Valley, an unincorporated community in Napa County, California, on Sunday.   (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat via AP)

A California man who's already been convicted three times of driving under the influence faces charges in the deaths of six people who were his passengers when a van slammed into a tree last weekend. Napa County prosecutors said Norberto Celerino, 53, was intoxicated at the time, KTLA reports. Only the driver and one passenger survived Sunday's crash; both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The others, who ranged in age from 34 to 57, died at the scene, per the Los Angeles Times. All were Mexican nationals who were farmworkers.

Celerino was charged with six felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony count of driving under the influence causing injury with two or more prior DUI convictions. Prosecutors said Celerino has DUI convictions from 2024 and 2020, as well as one more than 10 years ago that can't be used to enhance the charges against him.

