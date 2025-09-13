Repeat Drunken Driver Charged in Deaths of 6 Farmworkers

A California man who's already been convicted three times of driving under the influence faces charges in the deaths of six people who were his passengers when a van slammed into a tree last weekend. Napa County prosecutors said Norberto Celerino, 53, was intoxicated at the time, KTLA reports. Only the driver and one passenger survived Sunday's crash; both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The others, who ranged in age from 34 to 57, died at the scene, per the Los Angeles Times. All were Mexican nationals who were farmworkers.