Freight Train Rams Bus in Mexico

A freight train slammed into a double-deck bus northwest of Mexico City early Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 45, authorities said. The accident took place in an industrial area of warehouses and factories in the town of Atlacomulco, about 80 miles northwest of Mexico City, per the AP . Authorities did not immediately give details about how the accident occurred, but one video circulated on social platforms showed the bus in heavy traffic slowly moving across the train tracks when the fast-moving train suddenly appeared out of frame, ramming the bus at its midpoint.

The bus from the Herradura de Plata line was ripped apart by the collision. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There were no visible crossing gates or other signals in the footage. Just prior to the crash, cars could be seen crossing the tracks as traffic advanced. Cars going in the other direction stopped crossing the tracks at the time the bus drove onto them, though a motorcycle scooted across seconds before the crash.