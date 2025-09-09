Husband of Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Woman Makes Surprise Statement

The estranged husband of Kristin Cabot, the then-Astronomer HR exec infamously caught on the Coldplay jumbotron canoodling with the tech company's then-CEO, is speaking out. Cabot filed for divorce from Andrew Cabot last month, but a statement his spokesperson gave to People reveals that the couple "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert. Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening." The statement continues, "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued. No further public comment will be made."