Police Open Fire on Gen Z Protest in Kathmandu

Police in Nepal's capital opened fire Monday on demonstrators protesting a government attempt to regulate social media that blocked some of the world's largest platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube. At least 17 people were killed in Kathmandu and at least two others at protests elsewhere. The demonstrations have been called the "Gen Z" protests, and some of the Kathmandu protesters were still in their school uniforms, the Guardian reports.

Rallies swept the streets around the Parliament building, which was surrounded by tens of thousands of people angry at authorities who said the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight. At least 145 people were wounded, officials said. Protesters pushed through barbed wire and forced riot police to retreat inside the Parliament complex, the AP reports. "Stop corruption, not social media," the crowds chanted.