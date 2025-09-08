Friend Who Witnessed Shooting of Michael Brown Is Killed

Dorian Johnson, whose account of Michael Brown's death helped ignite the "Hands up, don't shoot" movement, was fatally shot Sunday near the same Ferguson streets that echoed with protest a decade ago. Johnson, 33, a friend who was with Brown during the 2014 police shooting in the St. Louis suburb, was found outside an apartment complex less than a mile from the site where Brown was killed, police said. The case is under investigation, said police, who emphasized that no officers were involved in Johnson's shooting, CNN reports.

"This appears to be a domestic incident involving a claim of self-defense that is being investigated," St. Louis County's prosecuting attorney said in a statement on Monday, per the New York Times. Johnson's eyewitness account played a pivotal role in shaping public outcry over Brown's death at the hands of Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. While Johnson said Brown was attempting to surrender with his hands raised, subsequent investigations—including one by the Justice Department—found that witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of Brown's actions before Wilson fired, and the department ultimately did not indict the officer. However, the DOJ's civil rights inquiry uncovered systemic discrimination in the Ferguson police department and court system, per CNN.