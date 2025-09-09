Trump Responds to West Point's Tom Hanks Move

There's no love lost between President Trump and Tom Hanks, and the former was celebrating the decision by West Point to cancel an award ceremony originally planned to honor the latter. "Important move! We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday, per Politico and the Washington Post . "Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!" Hanks, an advocate for veterans who supports the troops through the profits from his coffee company, has spoken out against Trump and supported his opponents.

The West Point Association of Graduates alumni association planned to honor the actor for his support of military service members, veterans, and the space program; his advocacy for the National Mall's World War II Memorial as well as other memorials and monuments nationwide; and his roles playing service members in movies including Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump as well as producing other works involving the military. The chairman of the association said back in June that Hanks has "done more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers, and their family" than many others. It's not clear why the Sept. 25 ceremony was canceled, but the move has led to speculation that political pressure may have been involved. Trump referred in his post to "our great West Point (getting greater all the time!)." It remains unclear whether Hanks will still receive the award, sans ceremony, NBC News reports.