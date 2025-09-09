Cracker Barrel Ditches Plan to Remodel Restaurants

First, Cracker Barrel ditched its new logo . Now, the chain is shelving its restaurant makeover plans. The company said Tuesday that it has scrapped a remodeling initiative that would have stripped away much of the country-themed decor—think rocking chairs, vintage games, and old-timey antiques—from its dining rooms, reports the Wall Street Journal . What the company called a "modern remodel design" had been tested at just four out of 660 locations, but it says the feedback was overwhelmingly negative.

"You've shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We're continuing to listen," the company said in a statement, per NBC News. "Today, we're suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be."

These modernization efforts, led by CEO Julie Felss Masino, were part of a broader strategy to attract younger diners as the company faces declining business. Menu upgrades are still moving ahead, but not the rest after the conservative backlash (including from President Trump). Shares initially rebounded on news that the classic logo would stay, but have since dipped and are now down about 14% from before the logo controversy.