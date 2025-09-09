Michigan's 'Fake Electors' Case Gets Tossed

A Michigan judge has dismissed all charges against 15 Republicans accused of acting as "false electors" during the 2020 presidential election, ending a high-profile legal drama before it reached trial. District Court Judge Kristen Simmons ruled on Tuesday that prosecutors failed to prove the group knowingly tried to commit fraud when they signed paperwork falsely claiming Donald Trump won Michigan, despite his official loss by more than 150,000 votes. "This is a fraud case, and [you] have to prove intent," Simmons told the packed courtroom, per Bridge Michigan , adding that she did not see sufficient evidence of criminal intent from the defendants.

The case had targeted figures such as former Republican National Committee member Kathy Berden and ex-state GOP Chair Meshawn Maddock, charging them with eight felonies, including forgery. However, the judge noted that the forgery charges were more appropriate for property crimes, not for this situation involving electoral certificates. She also noted there was no attempt to fake the governor's signature or seal, per NBC News. She referred to the testimony of James Renner, one of the original defendants who later cooperated with the prosecution, highlighting his assertion that the group believed they were acting in good faith and only intended their certificate to be used if Trump was declared Michigan's legitimate winner.

The charges, filed in mid-2023, stemmed from a December 2020 meeting at Michigan GOP headquarters, where the defendants signed and sent the alternate elector documents to the National Archives and Congress. Simmons emphasized that her ruling focused strictly on the intent of the accused, not on Trump or his attorneys. The courtroom overflowed with supporters of the accused, who celebrated the dismissal. The top felony charges carried a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, per the AP. Prosecutors in Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona have also brought related charges.