Apple CEO: 'We Are Raising the Bar Again'

Apple on Tuesday rolled out its next generation of iPhones that includes a new ultra-thin model and a slight price hike for one of its high-end models, while the company feels the squeeze of a global trade war. "We are raising the bar again," Apple CEO Tim Cook told the crowd gathered in an auditorium on its campus in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 17 line-up includes a new slimmed-down model that will adopt the "Air" name that Apple already uses for its sleekest iPads and Mac computers, the AP reports. In what has become an annual rite for Apple, all four new iPhone 17 models will feature better cameras and longer-lasting batteries than last year's line-up. The iPhone 17 will all boast at least 256 gigabytes of storage, doubling the minimum amount from the last generation.