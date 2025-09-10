Princeton Student Freed After 903 Days in Captivity

A Princeton University doctoral student who spent more than 900 days captive in Iraq has been released, President Trump announced Tuesday. Elizabeth Tsurkov, a dual Israeli and Russian citizen, was kidnapped in 2023 by Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia group designated by the US as a terrorist organization. She is now reportedly safe at the US Embassy in Iraq, CBS News reports. It was negotiations, and not a military operation, that freed her, sources say. Among the terms, sources say, was the withdrawal of US forces in Iraq, as well as an assurance that the US and Israel would not strike Iraq.

Tsurkov's kidnapping and release drew international attention, as her family ties span multiple countries—her sister is an American citizen. "My entire family is incredibly happy. We cannot wait to see Elizabeth and give her all the love we have been waiting to share for 903 days," said her sister Emma, per the AP. The sisters have already spoken by phone. Trump, posting on Truth Social, highlighted the effort to secure Tsurkov's freedom and reiterated his call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, referencing the 48 hostages still believed to be in captivity since the October 2023 attack on Israel.

Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber welcomed the news, calling it a moment of relief and joy for the university, and thanked those involved in bringing Tsurkov home. Tsurkov, known for her work with Middle East human rights organizations, was also a fellow at the New Lines Institute and the Foreign Policy Research Institute, and contributed to New Lines Magazine before her abduction.