Russian Attack Kills Dozens of Ukrainians Collecting Pensions

A Russian glide bomb struck a village in eastern Ukraine as people stood in line in the open air Tuesday morning to collect their monthly pension, the AP reports. The blast killed at least 24 people and injured 19 others, the Ukraine Emergency Service said. The Russian glide bomb on Tuesday hit the Donetsk region village of Yarova at around 11am. The village lies less than 6 miles from the front line. Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said 23 of the dead were pensioners. Yarova resident Hennadii Trush said his wife was killed in the blast as she waited to collect the pension of her bedridden mother-in-law. Afterward, Trush fled Yarova with his elderly mother, who was carried out on a stretcher.

In shock and with soot still on his face, Trush wept as he described the scene of the attack. "It was beyond words," he told the AP. "Before, strikes landed on the outskirts. This time it was right in the center of the village." It was the latest Russian attack to kill civilians. More than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the three-year war, the United Nations says. "Frankly brutal," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram of Tuesday's attack, urging the international community to make Russia pay economically for its full-scale invasion through additional sanctions.

Pavlo Diachenko, head of communications for the Donetsk regional police, said he arrived at the scene in Yarova shortly after the strike. "The picture was horrific—the whole village is on fire," he told AP. "Private houses were burning, and people tried to put out the flames with their own hands. There were many drones overhead." Yarova is located north of the Donetsk city of Lyman, an area where Russia has intensified attacks recently as it probes for weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses and seeks to advance into northern parts of the region. Despite the risks, many people remain in their homes because they have no means of relocating or they need to care for elderly relatives with disabilities.