Pack of Lions Maul Zookeeper as Visitors Honk Horns

A zookeeper at Safari World Bangkok was fatally attacked by lions after exiting his vehicle in an open-air safari zone, Thai officials confirmed Wednesday. The incident occurred at a park known for its close-encounter animal experiences, including lion and tiger feeding tours, reports CBS News . A rep for Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation said the victim, a zoo supervisor with more than 30 years of experience, was apparently set upon by six or seven lions when he stood alone outside his vehicle.

A visitor to the park witnessed the attack and described the man as standing with his back to the animals for several minutes before a lion approached and grabbed him. "The lions continued attacking for about 15 minutes," he said, per the Nation. The Bangkok Post reports that another zookeeper was eventually able to pull him away. The Nation notes that the attack happened around 11am Wednesday, "during peak hours when many tourists, both Thai and foreign, were visiting the zoo." Parkgoers attempted to get help by honking their car horns and yelling.

Safari World stated it would urgently review and reinforce its safety protocols, emphasizing the importance of remaining inside vehicles in the wild-animal areas. PETA shared its view, per CBS: "Safari World must relocate the lions, who have done nothing wrong other than exhibit their natural behaviors, to a sanctuary."