Soon, Your Uber Ride Could Be a Chopper

Soon, hailing a ride on Uber could mean taking to the skies. The company said Wednesday it plans to introduce Blade helicopter rides via its app as early as 2026 as part of an expanded partnership with Joby Aviation, an electric air taxi developer, per CNBC . This move follows Joby's acquisition of Blade—an established helicopter and air transportation company—for $125 million (excluding Blade's medical organ transport unit). Blade claims to have ferried over 50,000 passengers from 12 city terminals last year. It currently offers a $195 flight from Manhattan to nearby airports, per CBS News .

Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt called the integration with Uber a "natural next step" in their partnership, suggesting it will set the stage for the eventual rollout of Joby's electric, zero-emissions aircraft. Uber has been dabbling in air mobility for years, initially teaming up with Joby back in 2019 and later selling its Elevate flying taxi division to the company in 2020. Uber's president and COO, Andrew Macdonald, said this partnership represents the "next generation of travel" and aligns with Uber's longstanding vision for air-based transportation.

Joby and its rivals have been racing to bring air taxis to market, pitching them as a way to reduce urban traffic and emissions. However, the industry still faces significant regulatory hurdles, with final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration pending. Uber says more information on booking helicopter rides will be unveiled as the service nears its launch date. A release teases "rapid and seamless journeys in some of the most populated cities in the world."