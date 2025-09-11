Workers Flee ICE Raid, Scale Fence at CIA Headquarters

An immigration raid at a construction site near the CIA's headquarters in Langley, Virginia, took a dramatic turn Wednesday when construction workers bolted from the site and headed straight for the agency's heavily fortified campus. According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to the New York Times , Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers swooped in unannounced at the site, prompting workers to scatter. Some attempted to vault over the CIA's outer perimeter, only to face an even larger fence guarding the facility.

The surprise influx triggered a lockdown at the intelligence compound, causing a traffic jam and leaving some CIA staff stranded outside for over an hour, NBC News reports. ICE reportedly did not alert the agency beforehand, compounding the confusion. A CIA spokesperson acknowledged the security event and confirmed law enforcement responded, but offered no further details. ICE did not immediately comment on the incident.

Officials say none of Wednesday's fleeing workers got close to any sensitive buildings or posed a threat to intelligence personnel. Some workers were detained after scrambling over fences, but authorities have not clarified what charges, if any, they might face. The workers' immigration status also remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether they realized they were heading for one of the nation's most secure compounds in their attempt to evade federal agents.