Prince Harry and King Charles Meet for Tea in London

Prince Harry and King Charles sat down together for a private tea at Clarence House in London on Wednesday, marking their first in-person meeting in more than a year. Buckingham Palace confirmed the roughly 50-minute visit at the royal residence, which was sandwiched between the king's return from Scotland and Harry's UK charity events. When asked about his father's health afterward, Harry offered a brief, "Yes, he's great," the BBC reports.

The get-together is being widely viewed as a tentative move toward patching up a relationship that has been marked by public friction and distance, especially since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties. Harry, who has voiced his desire for reconciliation in past interviews—including a candid BBC conversation in May—did not see his father during other visits to the UK over the last year. Their last meeting was a brief one after Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February last year.

This latest meeting comes after hints of a cooling family feud, including reports of a "peace summit" between representatives. Still, Harry's visit hasn't included any encounters with Prince William, and the brothers continue to operate on separate tracks. On Monday, Harry visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's grave on the third anniversary of her death, while William and Kate honored her elsewhere.

The king will return to Scotland on Thursday, while Harry will return to California, concluding his four-day visit to the UK. According to the New York Times, Charles' schedule "appeared calculated to show that he had not made the trip from Scotland solely to see Harry." On Wednesday, he also met with his advisers, spoke to the premier of South Australia, and bestowed an honor on Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg.