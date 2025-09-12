Armani Heirs Receive 'Surprise Twist' in His Will

Giorgio Armani's legacy may soon undergo a major shift. According to the late designer's will, his heirs have marching orders: Sell a 15% stake in Giorgio Armani SpA within 18 months, and then, over a three- to five-year window, offload an additional 30% to 54.9%—all ideally to the same buyer, reports the Guardian. If a sale doesn't pan out, going public is on the table, with an IPO listed as a backup plan. The will singles out a few luxury heavyweights as preferred buyers, including LVMH (helmed by France's Bernard Arnault), L'Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica, a key Armani partner. But it leaves the door open for other industry players tied to the Armani name.