ICE Stop Ends With Driver Dead, Agent Injured Near Chicago

A federal agent shot a man to death and was severely injured Friday during a stop in a Chicago suburb, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Officials said that the man tried to drive his car into agents and flee when they began to arrest him in Franklin Park, the Chicago Sun-Times reports, and that the officer was injured when he was dragged by the vehicle. "Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject," the statement said, per CBS News.