ICE Stop Ends With Driver Dead, Agent Injured Near Chicago

A federal agent shot a man to death and was severely injured Friday during a stop in a Chicago suburb, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Officials said that the man tried to drive his car into agents and flee when they began to arrest him in Franklin Park, the Chicago Sun-Times reports, and that the officer was injured when he was dragged by the vehicle. "Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject," the statement said, per CBS News.
The agency said that the officer is being treated for "severe injuries" at a hospital and that his condition has stabilized. ICE officials described the operation in Franklin Park, which is near O'Hare International Airport, as a "targeted law enforcement activity." Schools in the area were locked down after the shooting, per WMAQ. ICE announced Monday that its agents had begun an operation in Chicago that President Trump had promised against undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.