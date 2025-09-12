Crime | Charlie Kirk Messages on Ammo Reference Politics, Gaming Culture One in Charlie Kirk case read, 'hey, fascist, catch!' By John Johnson Posted Sep 12, 2025 10:31 AM CDT Copied Tyler Robinson. (Utah Governor's Office) The details are still filing in about a possible motive in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, but authorities say the arrested suspect appeared to oppose Kirk's politics in a big way. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, told family members that Kirk was "full of hate and spreading hate" before Kirk's visit to Utah, said Gov. Spencer Cox, per the BBC. Various engravings on unspent ammunition amplify that. One said, "hey fascist! catch!" said Cox. "I think that speaks for itself," added the governor. Another read, "oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao," Cox said. The New York Times explains that it's apparently a reference an Italian folk song favored by the anti-fascist resistance in World War II. One said, "If you read this, you are gay LMAO." The engravings also reference gaming culture. One had an up arrow, a right arrow, and three down symbols, an apparent reference to a bomb-dropping sequence in a video game. Another said, "notice bulges OwO what's this?" Which is a phrase described as a "copypasta," referring to text that is repeated over and over online to troll people, notes the BBC. Know Your Meme has more. Authorities also said Robinson used the Discourse app. His roommate showed investigators messages that mentioned "retrieving a rifle at a drop point, leaving it in a bush, and leaving the rifle wrapped in a towel," per the Wall Street Journal. Read These Next MSNBC analyst fired for his take on Charlie Kirk shooting. Disturbing video of Charlie Kirk shooting was spreading online. Moment of silence for Kirk ends in House shouting match. FBI says 'person of interest' in Kirk killing is in custody. Report an error