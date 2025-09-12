Messages on Ammo Reference Politics, Gaming Culture

One in Charlie Kirk case read, 'hey, fascist, catch!'
Posted Sep 12, 2025 10:31 AM CDT
Messages on Ammo May Speak to Kirk Motive
Tyler Robinson.   (Utah Governor's Office)

The details are still filing in about a possible motive in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, but authorities say the arrested suspect appeared to oppose Kirk's politics in a big way.

  • The suspect, Tyler Robinson, told family members that Kirk was "full of hate and spreading hate" before Kirk's visit to Utah, said Gov. Spencer Cox, per the BBC.
  • Various engravings on unspent ammunition amplify that. One said, "hey fascist! catch!" said Cox. "I think that speaks for itself," added the governor.

  • Another read, "oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao," Cox said. The New York Times explains that it's apparently a reference an Italian folk song favored by the anti-fascist resistance in World War II.
  • One said, "If you read this, you are gay LMAO."
  • The engravings also reference gaming culture. One had an up arrow, a right arrow, and three down symbols, an apparent reference to a bomb-dropping sequence in a video game. Another said, "notice bulges OwO what's this?" Which is a phrase described as a "copypasta," referring to text that is repeated over and over online to troll people, notes the BBC. Know Your Meme has more.
  • Authorities also said Robinson used the Discourse app. His roommate showed investigators messages that mentioned "retrieving a rifle at a drop point, leaving it in a bush, and leaving the rifle wrapped in a towel," per the Wall Street Journal.

