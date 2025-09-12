Messages on Ammo Reference Politics, Gaming Culture

The details are still filing in about a possible motive in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, but authorities say the arrested suspect appeared to oppose Kirk's politics in a big way.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, told family members that Kirk was "full of hate and spreading hate" before Kirk's visit to Utah, said Gov. Spencer Cox, per the BBC.

Various engravings on unspent ammunition amplify that. One said, "hey fascist! catch!" said Cox. "I think that speaks for itself," added the governor.