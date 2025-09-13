UN Assembly Endorses a 'New York Declaration'

Body votes overwhelmingly to support 2-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 13, 2025 6:30 AM CDT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at UN headquarters on Tuesday.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to support a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and urge Israel to commit to a Palestinian state, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposes. The 193-member world body approved a nonbinding resolution endorsing the "New York Declaration," which sets out a phased plan to end the nearly 80-year conflict. The vote was 142-10 with 12 abstentions, per the AP. Hours before the vote, Netanyahu said, "There will be no Palestinian state." He spoke at the signing of an agreement to expand settlements that will divide the West Bank, which the Palestinians insist must be part of their state, saying, "This place belongs to us."

  • The resolution was sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, who co-chaired a high-level conference on implementing a two-state solution in July, where the declaration was OK'd. The nearly two-year war in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict are expected to be at the top of the agenda of world leaders at their annual gathering at the General Assembly starting Sept. 22.

  • The declaration condemns "the attacks committed by Hamas against civilians" in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, a rare condemnation by Arab nations of Hamas. It also condemns Israel's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza and its "siege and starvation, which have produced a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis."
  • The declaration envisions the Palestinian Authority governing and controlling all Palestinian territory, with a transitional administrative committee established under its umbrella after a ceasefire in Gaza. The declaration also urges countries to recognize the state of Palestine, calling this "an essential and indispensable component of the achievement of the two-state solution."
  • Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, said support for the resolution reflects "the yearning of almost everyone, the international community, to open the door for the option of peace." But Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed it as "theater," saying the only beneficiary is Hamas.
  • Meanwhile, the US, Israel's closest ally, reiterated its opposition to the New York Declaration and the General Assembly resolution endorsing implementation of the two-state solution. The resolution "is yet another misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt that undermines serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict," US Mission counselor Morgan Ortagus said.

