UN Assembly Endorses a 'New York Declaration'

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to support a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and urge Israel to commit to a Palestinian state, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposes. The 193-member world body approved a nonbinding resolution endorsing the "New York Declaration," which sets out a phased plan to end the nearly 80-year conflict. The vote was 142-10 with 12 abstentions, per the AP. Hours before the vote, Netanyahu said, "There will be no Palestinian state." He spoke at the signing of an agreement to expand settlements that will divide the West Bank, which the Palestinians insist must be part of their state, saying, "This place belongs to us."

The resolution was sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, who co-chaired a high-level conference on implementing a two-state solution in July, where the declaration was OK'd. The nearly two-year war in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict are expected to be at the top of the agenda of world leaders at their annual gathering at the General Assembly starting Sept. 22.