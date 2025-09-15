World  | 
Meta

Porn Star Nabs a Big Win Against Meta

Top Columbian court says Instagram ban was unlawful, orders policy changes
Posted Sep 15, 2025 11:08 AM CDT
Meta Ordered to Reinstate Porn Star's Instagram
The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, Oct. 14, 2022.   (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

A top Colombian court has ordered Meta to overhaul its privacy policies after ruling the company unlawfully silenced a prominent adult film actor by shutting down her Instagram account. Esperanza Gomez, who'd amassed over 5 million followers, claimed her account was shut down without explanation after she posted photos of herself in her underwear, which she said was part of her profession, significantly impacting her ability to earn a living. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, contended that Gomez had breached its nudity guidelines. However, the court concluded that Meta's actions were "arbitrary" and that the company infringed on Gomez's freedom of expression, per CBS News.

The court acknowledged Meta's right to moderate content but emphasized that this authority does not extend to suspending accounts without transparent justification. It also found Meta "applied its policies on nudity and sexual services inconsistently," as accounts with similar content to Gomez's were allowed to remain on the platform. As part of the ruling, Meta was ordered to "more precisely define" its policies on sexual content and ensure users are "clearly aware of the mechanisms for challenging moderation decisions," per the BBC, though without clear punishments for non-compliance. The decision highlights the ongoing tension between tech firms' content policies and the rights of users, especially those whose livelihoods depend on social media platforms.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X