Porn Star Nabs a Big Win Against Meta

A top Colombian court has ordered Meta to overhaul its privacy policies after ruling the company unlawfully silenced a prominent adult film actor by shutting down her Instagram account. Esperanza Gomez, who'd amassed over 5 million followers, claimed her account was shut down without explanation after she posted photos of herself in her underwear, which she said was part of her profession, significantly impacting her ability to earn a living. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, contended that Gomez had breached its nudity guidelines. However, the court concluded that Meta's actions were "arbitrary" and that the company infringed on Gomez's freedom of expression, per CBS News .

The court acknowledged Meta's right to moderate content but emphasized that this authority does not extend to suspending accounts without transparent justification. It also found Meta "applied its policies on nudity and sexual services inconsistently," as accounts with similar content to Gomez's were allowed to remain on the platform. As part of the ruling, Meta was ordered to "more precisely define" its policies on sexual content and ensure users are "clearly aware of the mechanisms for challenging moderation decisions," per the BBC, though without clear punishments for non-compliance. The decision highlights the ongoing tension between tech firms' content policies and the rights of users, especially those whose livelihoods depend on social media platforms.