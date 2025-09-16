Another Orca Mom Is Seen Carrying Her Dead Calf

Once again, an endangered orca in Washington state has been seen carrying her dead newborn calf in an apparent effort to revive it, the AP reports. Researchers with the Center for Whale Research, SeaDoc Society, and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said they received reports on Friday that the whale—identified as J36—was pushing the dead calf in Rosario Strait, part of the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. They were able to confirm that the female calf, which still had its umbilical cord attached, was deceased. Researchers said it wasn't clear if J36's calf had been born alive. Based on prior observations of the whale, the calf would have been no more than three days old when it was spotted dead on Friday. J36 was not carrying the calf when researchers observed her on Saturday.