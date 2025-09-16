King Charles Offers Trump a First for a US President

King Charles III is set to show some royal hospitality to President Trump during his high-profile state visit to Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The two-day affair, featuring a horse-drawn carriage, military bands, and a formal banquet, marks the second such state visit for Trump—a distinction claimed by no other US president. The British government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hopes the red-carpet treatment will foster goodwill as the UK seeks favorable terms on trade and continued US backing for European security, reports the Wall Street Journal .

Starmer's office said in a statement that the visit would show that "the UK-US relationship is the strongest in the world, built on 250 years of history" and tied together by shared beliefs "in the rule of law and open markets," per the AP. Trump, who has frequently praised the British royals and expressed admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth II, welcomed the invitation, noting the historic nature of the visit, which Time calls a form of "tiara diplomacy."

British officials are banking on Trump's affinity for the UK—and the pageantry of the monarchy—to offset tougher negotiations on issues like steel tariffs, per the Journal. The state visit will coincide with announcements on US-UK initiatives in technology, finance, AI, and nuclear energy.

Still, nothing is guaranteed. Points of tension remain, including the UK's possible recognition of Palestinian statehood and a recent shake-up in its embassy in Washington. It also puts King Charles in a potentially awkward position: The monarch's personal views—especially on topics like environmentalism and Ukraine—don't always align with Trump's, though Charles must remain publicly neutral.